STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in finding whoever stole a backhoe in Stockton.

Stockton police say the theft happened on Jan. 16. The yellow bucket backhoe was parked along the 2400 block of S. Airport Way but hasn’t been seen since.

No other details about the theft, including how the backhoe was stolen or any description about possible suspects, has been released.

Anyone who sees the backhoe or knows where it may be is asked to call Stockton police at (209) 937-8377 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.