WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – If you regularly take the westbound Interstate 80 on-ramp at Reed Avenue, you might be wondering what Caltrans crews are up to.

The right lane of the onramp was closed Wednesday as workers and equipment were out in full force. According to the Caltrans website, this project is part of the larger Interstate 80 Sacramento/Yolo County Ramp Metering Project.

Expect some ramp closures during the course of the project.

Announced in 2013, Caltrans will widen ramps, install meters, and create CHP enforcement and maintenance vehicle pullout areas in four spots:

Eastbound I-80 on-ramp from Antelope Road Eastbound I-80 on-ramp from Reed Avenue Westbound I-80 on-ramp from Reed Avenue Eastbound I-80 on-ramp from Enterprise Boulevard.

The project is aimed at reducing congestion during rush hour, according to a statement from Caltrans.

The project is expected to cost $12.5 million.

More information about this project and others can be found at http://www.dot.ca.gov/d3/projects/.