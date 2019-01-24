Filed Under:Joe Montana, marijuana

SAN JOSE (CBS13) – “Joe Cool” is getting into California’s marijuana industry.

Legendary former 49ers quarterback Joe Montana is among the initial investors in the San Jose-based cannabis company Caliva.

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 20: Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana looks on from the sidelines during the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Levi's Stadium on December 20, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Already one of the biggest cannabis companies in the Bay Area, Caliva said Thursday they raised $75 million in their first round of seeking funding.

“As an investor and supporter, it is my opinion that Caliva’s strong management team will successfully develop and bring to market quality health and wellness products that can provide relief to many people and can make a serious impact on opioid use or addiction,” Montana said in a statement put out by Caliva.

The company also snagged former Yahoo and Autodesk CEO Carol Bartz, who will now serve on Caliva’s board of directors.

Since retiring from the NFL, the 62-year-old Montana has become a known “angel investor.”

Montana’s venture capital firm Liquid 2 Ventures has reportedly provided seed fund investments in more than 90 companies.

California’s legal marijuana market saw a mixed bag of successes and failures in its first year, experts said.

