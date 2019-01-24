  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:marijuana

ANTIOCH (KPIX 5) — A church in Antioch which offers cannabis as part of its healing rites has been issued a cease-and-desist letter by the city.

Oklevueha Native American Church (ONAC) of Antioch is being told to halt its cannabis operation because it violates the city’s cannabis ordinance which specifies which parts of the city cannabis sales are allowed.

The church owner, Stephen Roper, says his church may not practice like a typical church but claims it is a place of healing and not a dispensary.

“We do sell herbs and CBD oil,“ said Roper.

Read the full story at CBSSanFrancisco.com.

