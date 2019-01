STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Fire is working on a three-alarm fire at 1580 Report Avenue in East Stockton.

Firefighters said it is a commercial structure on fire.

A large plume of smoke could be seen from miles away.

Caltrans warned of traffic delays Thursday afternoon due to drivers slowing down to look at the fire.

#TrafficAlert #Stockton Expect slowed traffic during your afternoon commute on SR-99 and SR-4/X-town Freeway due to on-lookers checking out smoke from a structure fire just west of SR-99. pic.twitter.com/MEidWnjLJ8 — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) January 25, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for more.