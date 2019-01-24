SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Investigators suspect that a person found dead inside a Sacramento home on Wednesday had suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The incident happened at a complex along the 700 block of Lampasas Avenue.

Sacramento Fire officials say a PG&E crew was already at the complex late Wednesday afternoon, checking on an appliance, when they noticed elevated carbon monoxide levels in a different unit. Gas was shut off to the complex and an unconscious person was soon found in the unit where the elevated CO levels were recorded.

First responders soon pronounced that person dead at the scene.

The complex was evacuated. Investigators found that dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide were inside the unit where the man was found dead.

A CO detector was found in the apartment but no battery had been installed, officials say.

All other units of the complex were checked and no unsafe levels of CO were found.

PG&E crews also checked appliances in all units and nothing of note was found. Residents have since been allowed back into their apartments.

The man’s name has not been released at this point.