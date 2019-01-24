LOOMIS (CBS13) — For the second season in a row, the Del Oro High School football team has found itself at the center of a post-season controversy. This time, it cost the Golden Eagles their Northern California Championship.

Last season, Del Oro suspended its coach Jeff Walters for a playoff game after he berated referees after a Golden Eagles opening round win. Now his team is being stripped of its division 1-A Norcal title because it played an ineligible player in the final seconds of its 36-7 win over Tracy on Nov. 9.

The team lost 21-14 to Grace Brethren in the State Championship game, but that’s all wiped out after an investigation by the Sac Joaquin Section Office. Officials ruled the Tracy game and four games after it a forfeit.

The ineligible player in question was a JV transfer and was required to sit out six weeks before playing on varsity, but never did.

CBS13 acquired the email sent out by head coach Jeff Walter to players’ parents explaining the forfeit of the Norcal Championship.

In the email, Walters says, “this mistake was due to a clerical error in administration and was unknown to the coaching staff, including myself.”

We have reached out to Coach Walters for comment, but he has not returned our calls.