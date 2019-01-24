ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The Placer County K9 hurt during a shooting spree in Placer County continues to recover.

New video of K9 “Eros” was released on Thursday showing him resting and comfortable at home. In one photo, he’s surrounded by cards from the community.

Eros suffered a wound to his hip in the Jan. 15 shooting. The pain is now under control, Eros’ handler says.

A 48-year-old man from Montana shot and killed a 93-year-old Penryn woman in that incident. He later shot and killed himself.

Deputies say they’ve received many requests on how to donate to Eros. Anyone looking to give back is asked to donate to the Foothills K9 Association in Eros’ name.