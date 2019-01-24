SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The mayor of Sacramento is apologizing about police efforts to move homeless people seeking shelter outside city hall during the strong storms earlier this month.

“I want to apologize, that should not have happened, people should not have been asked to leave at 2:30 in the morning in a rainstorm, period,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said during Wednesday’s city council meeting.

Homeless advocates say officers forced people who were trying to stay dry under a city hall overhang to leave.

An ordinance bans anyone from the city hall plaza after 11 p.m.

The mayor says it was a mistake and he wants the policy to be changed.