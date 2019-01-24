Filed Under:chase, Crime, Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — We’re learning more about a dangerous high-speed chase that started last night in Citrus Heights and ended in South Sacramento.

Police say 37-year-old Kenneth Martinez of Stockton was spotted driving a stolen Honda Civic in Citrus Heights and when the tried to stop him, he attempted to run over an officer and sped off. The officer sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The 40-minute high-speed chase wound down I-80 through Sacramento, where the car eventually crashed into a fence in South Sacramento. Police say that’s where they arrested Martinez.

He’s facing the following charges:

  • Assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer
  • Felony evading pursuit
  • Possession of a stolen vehicle
  • Possession of burglary tools
