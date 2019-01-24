TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A Sacramento Man is actively wanted by Truckee Police after reportedly passing fraudulent checks to multiple local businesses in the city.

Bill Cowan, 58, reportedly purchased several thousand dollars in merchandise and defrauded many local Truckee businesses.

Police are now asking for the public’s help to find Cowan. Officers provided a picture of his red 2010 Chevy Spark. Items were tied to the roof as of Wednesday, but officers do not know if they are still affixed. The license plate is #8FZR111

If you see Cowan or his vehicle, call the Truckee police at (530) 550-2320, do not approach or attempt to confront Cowan, and please do not accept any checks from him.