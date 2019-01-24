Filed Under:fraud, Truckee

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A Sacramento Man is actively wanted by Truckee Police after reportedly passing fraudulent checks to multiple local businesses in the city.

Bill Cowan, 58, reportedly purchased several thousand dollars in merchandise and defrauded many local Truckee businesses.

Police are now asking for the public’s help to find Cowan. Officers provided a picture of his red 2010 Chevy Spark. Items were tied to the roof as of Wednesday, but officers do not know if they are still affixed. The license plate is #8FZR111

(credit: Truckee Police)

If you see Cowan or his vehicle, call the Truckee police at (530) 550-2320, do not approach or attempt to confront Cowan, and please do not accept any checks from him.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s