SANTA ROSA (CBS13) – Investigators say a private electrical system that was next to a home is to blame for sparking the destructive Tubbs Fire in 2017.

Cal Fire released their findings on Thursday.

The Tubbs Fire started in Oct. 2017 and, helped by strong wind gusts, exploded in size in a matter of hours.

By the time it was contained later in the month, 36,807 acres and more than 5,500 structures were burned. The fire burned into parts of Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties and 22 people were killed.

Thousands of the structures destroyed were in Santa Rosa. One neighborhood, Coffey Park, was leveled by the fire.