Filed Under:gang members, Methamphetamine, Sacramento Police Department

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two gang members have been arrested after a long-term investigation by the North Gang Enforcement Team in Sacramento.

(credit: Sacramento Police Department)

The gang officers are part of the Sacramento Police Department and identified Sacramento resident Francisco Flores as a validated gang member. Officers identified Flores was supplying a heavy amount of narcotics to North Sacramento neighborhoods.

(credit: Sacramento Police Department)

Through an intensive investigation, officers were led to Flores’ associate Raul Rositas, also a Sacramento resident and gang member.

Officers pulled each of the men over in separate incidences. In those vehicle stops, officers said they found a large amount of methamphetamine, cash, and a loaded firearm. In follow-up, gang officers also found more narcotics, items used to sell drugs, and another handgun.

(credit: Sacramento Police Department)

The gang officers also issued a search warrant at a residence connected Flores. At the residence, officers seized multiple loaded magazines, a high capacity drum magazine, and more methamphetamine.

Flores and Rositas were arrested on numerous firearms, narcotics possession, and sales charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s