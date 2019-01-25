SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two gang members have been arrested after a long-term investigation by the North Gang Enforcement Team in Sacramento.

The gang officers are part of the Sacramento Police Department and identified Sacramento resident Francisco Flores as a validated gang member. Officers identified Flores was supplying a heavy amount of narcotics to North Sacramento neighborhoods.

Through an intensive investigation, officers were led to Flores’ associate Raul Rositas, also a Sacramento resident and gang member.

Officers pulled each of the men over in separate incidences. In those vehicle stops, officers said they found a large amount of methamphetamine, cash, and a loaded firearm. In follow-up, gang officers also found more narcotics, items used to sell drugs, and another handgun.

The gang officers also issued a search warrant at a residence connected Flores. At the residence, officers seized multiple loaded magazines, a high capacity drum magazine, and more methamphetamine.

Flores and Rositas were arrested on numerous firearms, narcotics possession, and sales charges.