SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A police chase ended in a crash early Friday morning in Sacramento.

Police say the driver was reportedly driving recklessly before the chase started. The chase ended around 2:30 a.m. near Arcade Boulevard and Branch Street after the suspect hit a tree.

The suspect’s car also crashed into several parked cars in the area.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. That driver is facing several charges.

No one else was reportedly hurt in the crash.

The suspect driver’s name has not been released at this point.