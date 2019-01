THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — He wasn’t named employee of the year, but one Los Angeles Rams employee got something that may be even better – tickets to the Super Bowl.

The employee, identified only as “Alfonso, who keeps our facility in tip-top shape,” looked apprehensive as he was pushed into a small office where Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks was waiting.

In the video posted on Twitter, Cooks laughs and says, “no, don’t be scared you all right!”

It takes a team to achieve the dream. @brandincooks had a little surprise for Alfonso, who keeps our facility in tip-top shape. 💙 #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/rzx92ROUi8 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 24, 2019

