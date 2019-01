SEATTLE (KIRO7)- A bus carrying members of the Stanford track team caught fire on I-5 in Seattle on Friday, CBS affiliate KIRO7 reports.

Officials in Seattle said all 31 people who were on board are safe.

State Patrol officials said it started as a brake fire around 2:20 p.m. on I-5 northbound near the Seneca Street exit, according to KIRO7.

