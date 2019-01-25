SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — While the cold winter nights persist, one local woman is working to help those who are homeless in Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department shared the story of a woman who crocheted warm blankets for the homeless and emailed dispatchers looking for help.

The dispatchers reached out officers Lansdale and McVane who picked up the blankets and distributed them to those in need.

The department shared that they were touched by the act of kindness and are always looking for ways to make a difference in the community.