  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:homeless, Sacramento Police Department

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — While the cold winter nights persist, one local woman is working to help those who are homeless in Sacramento.

(credit: Sacramento Police Department)

The Sacramento Police Department shared the story of a woman who crocheted warm blankets for the homeless and emailed dispatchers looking for help.

The dispatchers reached out officers Lansdale and McVane who picked up the blankets and distributed them to those in need.

The department shared that they were touched by the act of kindness and are always looking for ways to make a difference in the community.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s