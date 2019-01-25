DAVIS (CBS13) — Davis police are looking for a suspect believed to have sexually assaulted a 10-year-old child Friday evening.

Police said officers responded to the 3000 block of Cowell Blvd. for a sexual assault investigation Friday and suspect 40-year-old Maria Roberto Rodas may have sexually assaulted a 10-year-old while the child was home alone.

The suspect is well known to the victim and officers believe that Rodas used a knife to threaten the child.

Rodas left the scene before police arrived. He is also wanted in connection to multiple felony charges relating to the sexual assault.

Rodas is described as a Hispanic male adult, 40 years old, 5-11 in height, and weighing approximately 185 lbs. Rodas is a Mexican national and is believed to be a flight risk.

Anyone with information on where Rodas may be located is asked to call the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400.