RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A Rancho Cordova nurse is under arrest for selling thousands of opioid pills over the dark web. Surveillance video from a doorbell camera shows the moment federal agents made the arrest outside her Rancho Cordova home.

Video from one camera shows an agent with his gun drawn, as others back him and swarm nurse Carrie Alaine Markis’s home. Another camera shows officers placing her under arrest.

You can hear their commands for Markis to put her arms behind her back. Ash Minasyan’s Ring doorbell alerted him to the scene outside his home. Markis is his next door neighbor.

“And the neighbor, who I would say in this whole complex if there was one neighbor who you would say would not be the person, it was probably her,” Minasyan said.

READ: Oroville Woman Told To Kick Out Camp Fire Evacuees Living On Her Property

Inside his her apartment, federal agents say Markis was living a secret life. Court documents show she allegedly sold 20,000 opioid prescription pills over the dark web, using the vendor name “farmacy41.”

Her transactions often used bitcoin, sending the pills out in the mail. Two Paypal accounts she allegedly used included the purchase of more than $7,000 dollars in U.S. postage stamps over a 10-month period.

The documents also show how Markis got the pills she sold. The complaint reads she “sourced her narcotics from ‘individuals who supplement their income through diversion,’ meaning people who sell the prescription pills a doctor has authorized for them.”

ALSO: Davis Police Looking For Suspect Believed To Have Sexually Assaulted 10-Year-Old

Markis’s alleged sales went all over the country.

Sacramento County has labeled opioid addiction as a public health crisis, with more than one million prescriptions filled in 2017, and 61 opioid overdose deaths.

“It’s so widespread, that chances are it is happening around us, we just don’t know about it until you see something happen,” Minasyan said.

A nurse, under arrest for illegal prescription drug sales. Trained to save lives. Arrested as part of an illegal drug epidemic–that’s taking them.