WOODLAND (CBS13) — The man behind Woodland-based Nugget Markets has passed away. According to his family, Eugene (Gene) Stille passed away peacefully in his sleep earlier this month.

Stille was chairman of Nugget Markets and was a third-generation grocer. In the mid-1950s, he took over the family business which his grandfather founded in 1926.

There are currently 12 Nugget Markets across Northern California.

In 2016, Nugget Markets was ranked #13 on Fortune’s Best Companies to Work For.

In lieu of sending flowers, the Stille family asks people to contribute to Yolo Hospice.