OROVILLE (CBS13) — A woman in Oroville has six trailers on her property where she houses and feeds folks who lost it all in the Camp Fire, but code enforcement says they’ve got to go.

This good samaritan says the county has warned her about violating an ordinance, now she says she plans to fight back. Jennifer Jones woke up Tuesday afternoon to sheriff deputies and county code enforcement on her property.

“It was straight up ‘You need to choose two trailers. All the rest have to go and the evacuees have to go,'” Jones said.

Jones’ property is a little over five acres, but code enforcement manager Chris Jellison said she’s still violating the camping ordinance.

“My officers are out there educating people, telling them what the process is, making sure they don’t have any questions. I’m sure some people are going to be upset, but we can only go with what the citizens of Butte County, the board, vote on and what the ordinance says,” Jellison said.

Jones expressed a lot of frustration after law enforcement told her these restrictions.

“How can you go and steal peace from people who just found stability after their entire lives were taken away in seconds,” Jones said.

She has plans to fight and find a way to keep sheltering these evacuees.

“There are some things we can do as long as their units are self-contained I should be able to go and get an administrative letter and not have to have to be tied down to that two trailer rule,” Jones said.

Jones said she is not charging anyone to live on her property and she doesn’t expect anyone to be leaving anytime soon.

Code enforcement said it will be giving Jones plenty of warning before any further action is taken.