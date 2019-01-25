  • CBS13On Air

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Director Ron Howard is planning to make a documentary about a Northern California town’s attempt to rebuild after a devastating wildfire last year

National Geographic Documentary Films announced the project Thursday which will focus on the Sierra Nevada foothills town of Paradise, California. In November of 2018, flames destroyed nearly 15,000 homes and displaced over 50,000 people. Its working title is “Rebuilding Paradise.”

Howard said he has relatives in the area and was drawn to the universal human experience of the tragedy. The film will follow the residents of Paradise, first responders and volunteers helping to rebuild the town over the course of a year.

National Geographic Documentary Films is also the shop behind the climbing documentary “Free Solo” which was just nominated for an Oscar.

  1. Suzanne Varoff Campbell says:
    January 25, 2019 at 9:18 am

    very excited about the finished product Ron is doing to honor Paradise. 2 of my kids lost their homes and everything as did so many other folks, friends and strangers alike…

