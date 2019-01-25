SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Saturday marks one of the most special nights for sports in the Sacramento area as five former professional athletes will be inducted into the 2019 Sacramento Sports Hall of Fame.

The celebration kicked off Friday afternoon at the Thunder Valley Casino resort with a meet-and-greet. Fans got the opportunity to get up close and personal with some of the area’s most decorated athletes.

The athletes include former major leaguers and Cordova High stand-outs Chris Bosio along with Geoff Jenkins. As well as two former NFL greats Lance Briggs from Elk Grove High and Aaron Garcia from Grant Union High.

READ: Del Oro High School Football Forced To Forfeit Championship Title For Playing Ineligible Player

And last, but certainly not least, the late world weightlifting champion Tommy Kono.

This honor is one that Briggs, a former Bear, will never forget.

“There’s a percentage of guys that make it from high school to college and college to the NFL. You know, very few make it. I played around a lot of talented guys here in Sacramento, so it’s pretty cool that Sacramento is actually starting to recognize all that talent so we can celebrate it,” Briggs said.

The Sacramento Hall of Fame started back in 2012, there is a total of 40 athletes that have been inducted, including the new inductees this weekend.