SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) – A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu was forced to land in San Francisco Thursday night after a medical emergency on board.

About three hours after taking off for the trip to New York, there was a medical emergency involving a flight attendant.

Despite life-saving efforts by several doctors on board, passengers say it was announced over the plane’s speakers that the flight attendant had died.

Passengers on board the plane say they found out they were being redirected about halfway to California.

The name of the flight attendant has not yet been released.

Passengers rebooked on other flights will be reimbursed.