SACRAMENTO (CBS) — With the expected shortage of candy conversation hearts, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is offering Valentine’s Day-themed “Conversation Doughnuts” this year.

From Jan. 30 through Feb. 14, customers can buy the heart-shaped treats with more than a dozen edible phrases like “DM ME,” “SO EXTRA” and “ALL THE FEELS”.

Flavors include Cake Batter, Chocolate KREME™ Filled, Raspberry Filled and Strawberries & KREME™.

There are several Krispy Kreme locations in the area, including on Florin Road in Sacramento, Fairway Drive in Roseville, West March Lane in Stockton, E Monte Vista Avenue in Vacaville

Additionally, Krispy Kreme Rewards members can receive a free “Conversation Doughnut” of their choice with any purchase on Feb. 6.

Download the Krispy Kreme Doughnuts app or visit http://www.KrispyKreme.com to become a member.