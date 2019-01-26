PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — K-9 Eros continues to improve from his wounds. Eros is wearing a new collar and is getting around without his cone.

His veterinarian also removed his drain tubes and cut back on some of his medication.

Eros, a member of the Placer County Sheriff’s Department, suffered a wound to his hip in a shooting on January 15.

A 48-year-old man from Montana shot and killed a 93-year-old Penryn woman in that incident. He later shot and killed himself.