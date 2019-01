NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol says it busted a massive illegal sideshow in North Sacramento tonight.

Officers say it started around 9:30 with reports of cars racing in North Highlands near Antelope Road.

When CHP arrived, they say they found several hundred vehicles driving recklessly close to hundreds of bystanders.

One of the cars reportedly tried to speed away but crashed into a nearby home. That driver was arrested.