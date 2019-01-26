NEWCASTLE (CBS13) — Deputies in Placer County arrested a man after a wild series of events last night.

They say 25-year-old Christopher Kalian of Auburn pepper sprayed a female acquaintance at a Denny’s restaurant in Newcastle.

They say when they arrived, Kalian took off. When they found him a short time later at a nearby gas station, he swung a golf club at them. They say they had to use a K-9 and a taser to subdue him.

Kalian also reportedly made several threats against the deputies, saying he was going to shoot them when he gets out of custody.

He’s being charged with two felonies, one for the assault at Denny’s and one for resisting arrest.