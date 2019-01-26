  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMPaid Program
    7:00 PMFBI
    8:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:alisa becerra, Sacramento, slime

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A first of its kind event in the capital city today, involving of all things slime.

A few years ago it was an internet fad, with kids making slime out of things like glue, and sharing it online.

Now it’s turned into a booming business, and brings social media fame for kids.

Today was Sacramento Slime Time, a first of its kind in the capital city, where slimy sensations from around the country are showing and selling their customized concoctions of glue, borax, water, and anything and everything else.

Kids in attendance are turning slime into serious dough There are over 11-million hashtags for slime on Instagram. And many young slimers are making thousands of dollars a month selling their stylized slimy goodness.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s