SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A five-week running club program for families with autism is underway in Sacramento.

The group, organized by the nonprofit Fly Brave, meets at McKinley Park.

They start with a light warm up and then run or walk around the park for 40 minutes and finish with high-fives.

For more information, you can visit www.flybrave.org.