SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — State lawmakers want to make it easier for breweries and wineries to recycle their water.

A new bill would create guidelines for reusing water from beer or wine processing for rinsing equipment and tanks. It also establishes water quality testing and treatment.

The bill was introduced by Senator Scott Weiner (D-San Francisco) directs the State Water Board, in consultation with the California Department of Public Health – Food and Drug Branch, to develop regulations for microbiological, chemical, and physical water quality and treatment requirements for the onsite treatment and reuse of process water at breweries and wineries.

Weiner said that recycling process water at a brewery can reduce the water needed to make a gallon of beer from about 7 gallons to as low as 2.5 gallons.

This aim at reduction and recycling of water is in response to California’s “structural and persistent water shortage.”

The bill is scheduled to be heard in a committee hearing in the coming months.