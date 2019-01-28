SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver was killed after her car crashed into a Sacramento building early Monday morning.

The incident happened near X Street and Alhambra Boulevard.

Sacramento police say the crash was first reported a little before 2 a.m. Once officers got to the scene, officer found a sedan had a hit a building.

Officer say the driver of the car, a woman, was killed in the crash. A passenger, another woman, was injured but is expected to survive.

Investigators believe the car was speeding east on X Street just before the crash. It appears the car didn’t stop for a stop sign and crashed right into the building.

It’s still unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.