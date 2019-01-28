  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fiat Chrysler, Ram Truck

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 182,000 pickup trucks worldwide to fix an electrical problem that can knock out the power steering.

The recall covers Ram 1500 pickups from the 2019 model year. Most are in the U.S. and Canada. One-third are still on dealer lots.

The company said Friday a fastener that grounds the battery wasn’t secured properly in manufacturing. The connection can become loose, which disables the power steering. Drivers can still steer but the effort it takes wouldn’t be consistent.

FCA says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Dealers will secure the fastener at no cost to owners. Fiat Chrysler says it doesn’t have a date for the recall to begin, but it under U.S. law it has to start within 60 days.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s