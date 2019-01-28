ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Deputies say a routine traffic stop led to Placer County deputies uncovering a large stash of illegal drugs.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says deputies recently spotted a car speeding and making an illegal lane change on westbound Interstate 80. The car was pulled over at the Sierra College Boulevard exit.

With one of the passengers in the car – 20-year-old Auburn resident Jamie Sheldonbrian – being on searchable probation, deputies began to search the car.

The handle of a handgun was spotted in the car’s center console. A baggie with several pills was also found.

A sheriff K9 then helped deputies find a backpack with a stash of MDMA pills, heroin, mushrooms, cocaine, empty prescription bottles, scales, plastic baggies and a variety of other pills and liquids in bottles. Inside the car’s truck, another backpack with a stash of honey oil, marijuana, Cephaxelin and more plastic baggies was found.

The center console was also searched and more pills – including Xanax and LSD – were found, along with a BB gun, folding knife and about $1400 in cash.

Deputies say a total of 124 pills were found.

Both Sheldonbrian and the driver of the car, 18-year-old Meadow Vista resident Bryson Hart, were arrested.