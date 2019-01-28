  • CBS13On Air

LINCOLN (CBS13) – Police say they have arrested a man suspected of stealing a bicycle from a Lincoln middle school bike rack.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, a man was caught on surveillance camera back on Jan. 22 stealing an expensive bicycle from Twelve Bridges Middle School.

Officers were able to identify the suspect as 33-year-old Lincoln resident Jeffrey Ijams thanks to the surveillance camera.

Surveillance footage from Twelve Bridges Middle School and Jeffrey Ijams' booking photo. (Credit: Lincoln Police Department)

Sunday, officers showed up at Ijams’ home.

Not only did officers find the bicycle stolen from the middle school in Ijams’ garage, they also found a bike worth $5000 that had been reported stolen in another city. Other bike frames that had their serial numbers removed were also found in the garage, police say.

Ijams was arrested and booked into South Placer Jail. He’s facing grand theft, possession of stolen property and possession of property with altered serial numbers charges.

