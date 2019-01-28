SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Thousands of nectarines sold at Costco stores in California are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Listeria.

Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. announced the recall late last week, and it includes 1,727 cartons of Fresh Peaches, 1,207 cartons of Fresh Nectarines, and 365 cartons of Fresh Plums. No illnesses have been reported.

Only the Fresh Nectarines were sold in California.

The fruit was distributed in 18 states: Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Virginia.

The peaches and nectarines have a PLU sticker (PLU# 4044, 3035, 4378) showing the country of origin of Chile. The nectarines sold at Costco are packaged in a 4-pound plastic clamshell with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090212.

It was sold in a variety of stores:

Retail Stores States Product ALDI Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Nectarines, Peaches, Plums Costco California Nectarines Fairway Market New York Nectarines, Peaches Hannaford Maine Peaches Market Basket Massachusetts Nectarines, Peaches Walmart Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia Nectarines (MD, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV), Peaches (KY, NJ, NY, OH, PA, WV)

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail, and elderly people, along with those with weakened immune systems. It can also lead to miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women. Many of those exposed to listeria suffer from these symptoms: high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

If you bought the affected fruit you can return it to the store where you bought it for a full refund.