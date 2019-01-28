  • CBS13On Air

PLYMOUTH (CBS13) – Amador County, Plymouth

PLYMOUTH (CBS13) – Deputies are looking for the suspect who blew up an ATM in Plymouth to try and steal some cash.

The incident happened late Sunday night near Highway 49 and Main Street.

Deputies with the Amador County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 11 p.m. to investigate reports of an explosion. The El Dorado Savings Bank’s alarm company had also reported multiple alarm activations in the area.

The ATM that deputies say a suspect tried to blow up. (Credit: Ledger Dispatch - Rich Martin)

At the scene, deputies found that an ATM had been damaged by an apparent explosion. Deputies found some surveillance video and saw that a man had walked up to the ATM, rigged it with some wires, then triggered an unknown device.

Deputies say the suspect couldn’t get cash out of the ATM, however.

The suspect got away and no description of him is being released at this point. Several agencies – including the Amador County Sheriff’s Office, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Unit and the FBI – are helping in the investigation.

