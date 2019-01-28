SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Progressive Insurance announced Monday that they are expecting to hire more than 10,000 people in the coming year.

The company said they have grown more than 50 percent in the last three years and need to hire many more people to support their growth.

In Sacramento, the company expects to hire 380 people for customer service, bilingual Spanish customer service, and sales positions.

They also will be hiring in Austin, Cleveland, Colorado Springs, Phoenix, and Tampa.

For more information on job opportunities, visit Progressive’s Website.