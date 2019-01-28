  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Progressive Insurance
Five candidates waiting for job interviews, front view, crop

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Progressive Insurance announced Monday that they are expecting to hire more than 10,000 people in the coming year.

The company said they have grown more than 50 percent in the last three years and need to hire many more people to support their growth.

In Sacramento, the company expects to hire 380 people for customer service, bilingual Spanish customer service, and sales positions.

They also will be hiring in Austin, Cleveland, Colorado Springs, Phoenix, and Tampa.

For more information on job opportunities, visit Progressive’s Website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s