SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – Investigators say a man has been arrested on suspicion of committing multiple sexual assaults against minors at a South Lake Tahoe business.

Sergio Antonio Recendiz-Rodriguez, a 46-year-old Gardnerville resident, was arrested on Monday, South Lake Tahoe police said.

Exactly which business the alleged incidents took place has not been released.

Recendiz-Rodriguez is facing multiple counts of sexual battery on minors under the age of 14.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact South Lake Tahoe police at (530) 542-6100.

