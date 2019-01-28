SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The family of Stephon Clark has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit that seeks $20 million from City of Sacramento.

READ: Clark Family Complaint Against The City Of Sacramento

Monday’s filing comes after a different claim the family field against the city back in September that sought in excess of $15 million from the City of Sacramento.

Clark was shot and killed by police officers in the backyard of a relative’s home in March 2018.

His killing prompted national attention and protests in Sacramento.