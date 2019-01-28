  • CBS13On Air

Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Four people were arrested in Stockton after a robbery attempt ended in gunfire over the weekend.

According to the Stockton Police Department, officers heard gunshots in the area of Grant and Worth streets Saturday afternoon and spotted four people take off running.

They determined the suspects tried to rob someone nearby when they opened fire, missing the victim.

Officers eventually arrested 20-year-old Patrick Garduno, 24-year-old Anival Garduno and two teens. All four are facing attempted homicide, robbery and weapons charges.

