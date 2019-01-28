NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman has been freed after being trapped in an elevator for three days.

The Fire Department got called to a private residence on East 65th Street between Madison and Park Avenues Monday morning following a report of a stuck elevator. The elevator was stuck between the second and third floors.

When firefighters forced open the door, they found a woman inside.

Authorities believe the woman is an employee of the owners of the building and got trapped at some point Friday.

The owners had gone away for the weekend, and called 911 when they returned home.

The victim was hospitalized and is listed in good condition.