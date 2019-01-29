  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Modesto, Shooting investigation

MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto police are investigating reports of a shooting that happened around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, leaving two shooting victims.

Officers said the shooting happened in the area of Empire Road and Bonnie Brae Avenue.

Three suspects were outstanding Tuesday night and police said there have not been any arrests.

Police said there were two victims in the shooting. One sustained life-threatening injuries and the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were investigating the scene.

