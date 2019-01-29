SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police arrested a suspect in connection to a string of 15 burglaries at various businesses in South Sacramento.

Justin Sanagustin, 31, was arrested in the 7400 block of Greenback Lane in Citrus Heights for 15 counts of burglary Monday. Police said the department responded to the string of burglaries since Oct. 19 of last year. During the burglaries, the suspect would break windows to enter the business, steal money and/or merchandise, and leave the scene.

After months of investigation, officers arrested Sanagustin and reportedly recovered stolen merchandise from the burglaries and a replica AR-style rifle.

Sanagustin was also arrested for evading officers during a high-speed vehicle pursuit earlier this month.

This investigation remains active and police encourage anyone with information regarding these burglaries to contact the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at (916) 808-5471, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.