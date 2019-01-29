VALLEY SPRINGS (CBS13) – Officers are trying to bring a little more light into the life of a young boy whose mother was killed in a head-on crash with a DUI suspect.

Back on Dec. 23, Chelsea Lund and her 8-year-old son Kaiden were out on a drive along Pettinger Road in the Burson area of Calaveras County when their car was hit head-on by a pickup truck.

California Highway Patrol said the pickup was trying to overtake another pickup truck illegally.

Chelsea, 27, was pronounced dead at a hospital in San Andreas. Kaiden was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center, suffering from major injuries.

Kaiden had to spend the next 18 days in the hospital – meaning he missed Christmas. Knowing this, officers from CHP’s San Andreas division decided to do something special for Kaiden.

With the help of the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department and Kaiden’s grandparents, the boy was given a special tour of a CHP patrol vehicle – and was given a make-up Christmas full of presents.

“Our goal in telling Kaiden’s story is that you will always keep Kaiden and Chelsea in your thoughts and prayers and help us spread the message that intoxicated and/or reckless driving has lifelong consequences for EVERYONE involved,” CHP San Andreas wrote in a Facebook post.

Kaiden is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries, family says. A GoFundMe set up for him and his family has raised more than $17,000.

The drivers of both pickup trucks are suspected of driving under the influence, CHP says.