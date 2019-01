MODESTO (CBS13) – Three people were displaced after a house fire in Modesto early Tuesday morning.

The scene was on East Coolidge Avenue, near Ila Way.

Firefighters responded around 4 a.m. Flames spread quickly to a second house, prompting firefighters to call for more resources.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials say squatters were living in the house where the initial fire started.

An estimated $100,000 in property was damaged in the fire, officials say.