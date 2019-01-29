SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities say a person was struck and killed by a car in south Sacramento Tuesday morning.

The scene is along Elk Grove-Florin Road, south of Gerber Road.

A pedestrian was struck and killed along Elk Grove Florin Rd at Tiogawoods Drive this morning. The coroner has just arrived on scene. #CHP + @sacsheriff are investigating. NB lanes of Elk Grove Florin are closed. Heavy traffic delays. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/jTmEgKgXO6 — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) January 29, 2019

Both the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol are at the scene investigating.

Traffic is starting to back up in the area as a lane remains closed due to the investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

It’s still unclear what led up to the person being hit by the car.