SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities say a person was struck and killed by a car in south Sacramento Tuesday morning.

The scene is along Elk Grove-Florin Road, south of Gerber Road.

Both the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol are at the scene investigating.

Traffic is starting to back up in the area as a lane remains closed due to the investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

It’s still unclear what led up to the person being hit by the car.

