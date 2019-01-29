A would-be passenger stabbed a pregnant Lyft driver to death Sunday when she arrived to pick him up at an apartment complex in Tempe, Arizona, reports CBS Phoenix affiliate KPHO-TV. He stole her SUV and was arrested soon after about 130 miles away. He then confessed, authorities said, adding they think he attacked the victim so he could take the vehicle.

Tempe police identified the victim Monday as Kristina Howato, 39, and said she was in her third trimester of pregnancy. Police Sgt. Ron Elcock said the passenger was Fabian Durazo, 20.

