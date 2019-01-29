SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Almost a year after Stephon Clark was shot and killed in his grandmother’s backyard, his family is still looking for answers from the District Attorney on whether they will criminally charge the officers involved in the shooting.

Stevante Clark and his mother Sequette were joined by Sacramento Pastor Les Simmons Tuesday, in a sit-down interview with CBS13 about the Sacramento County District Attorney’s decision to delay the investigative results of the shooting death of Stephon Clark.

“Justice delayed is justice denied….we’re in agony ever since the callous murder of my brother’s death. My grandmother still sleeps in the house where he was killed,” said Stevante Clark.

The Clarks invited us back to that home, almost a year after two Sacramento police officers shot and killed Stephon, after mistaking his cell phone for a gun.

The DA’s office announced Monday it needs more time to process new reports and related materials from the Department of Justice, adding “the DA will take whatever time is needed to ensure a fair, thorough, and accurate review of the matter.”

“We thought we’d be talking about something else. That the decision would be out by Friday… so yesterday’s news was a complete shock to us,” Stevante said.

Sacramento police officially turned over the investigation, back in October — seven months after the shooting. The DA and California’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra are tasked with reviewing the police’s findings to figure out if they will criminally charge the officers who fired the shots.

“We’re proceeding along with that criminal investigation and again we don’t say too much about it other than when we’re ready we will report it publicly,” said Becerra, speaking at an unrelated news conference Tuesday.

Becerra wouldn’t say much about the delayed investigation. Instead, he offered the Sacramento Police Department recommendations for new use of force policies, including changing the way officers approach a subject.

“Officers emphasize communication over commands and cooperation over compliance,” Becerra said.

Clark’s mom is remaining skeptical as the investigation remains ongoing.

“I believe it stems from the death of my son,” Sequette Clark said. “No one’s being held accountable.”

Stevante emphasized his belief that the officers should be charged.

“You know we shouldn’t be out here defending my brother when the officers should be proving their innocence,” Stevante said.

The family declined to comment on any questions related to it their $20 million federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Sacramento.