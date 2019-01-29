ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police say they are trying to contact a man who has barricaded himself inside of a west Roseville home.

The incident started Tuesday morning at a home along Stonecrest Drive.

Police Incident Update@RSVL_Police is currently attempting to contact a subject who has barricaded himself inside his home off Stonecrest Drive in Roseville. *Coyote Ridge School parents – look for updates from the school/school district) Please continue to avoid the area. — Roseville CA Police (@RSVL_Police) January 29, 2019

No information about the suspect has been released.

A school near the scene, Coyote Ridge Elementary, was placed in “secure school” mode – meaning instruction will continue, but students are not being let outside unless accompanied by staff. Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District later announced that the school has been let out early due to the incident.

UPDATE: Under the advisement of law enforcement, Coyote Ridge is undergoing early dismissal effective immediately due to police activity in the area. Please reference attachment for directions on where to pick up your student(s): pic.twitter.com/jroNUyJGUp — Dry Creek Schools (@drycreekschools) January 29, 2019

People are being asked to avoid Stonecrest Drive for the time being.

More information to come. Stick with CBS13 for updates.