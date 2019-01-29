  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police say they are trying to contact a man who has barricaded himself inside of a west Roseville home.

The incident started Tuesday morning at a home along Stonecrest Drive.

No information about the suspect has been released.

A school near the scene, Coyote Ridge Elementary, was placed in “secure school” mode – meaning instruction will continue, but students are not being let outside unless accompanied by staff. Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District later announced that the school has been let out early due to the incident.

People are being asked to avoid Stonecrest Drive for the time being.

More information to come. Stick with CBS13 for updates.

 

